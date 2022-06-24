PSL Fines Dembare, Bosso Over Barbourfields Violence

Local football giants, Dynamos FC and Highlander FC were both slapped with fines by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee following crowd trouble by their supporters at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo last month.

Dynamos were found guilty of breaching PSL rules and regulations and fined a sum of US$7 500 together with the costs of the hearing, all of which shall be paid within fifteen days of receipt of the judgment while Highlanders were also found guilty and fined US$5 000. The fine together with the costs of the hearing shall also be paid within fifteen days of receiving the judgment.

The Battle of Zimbabwe, as the encounter is affectionately known, had to be abandoned late in the match after Dynamos supporters invaded the pitch in protest of a last-minute winner by Highlanders.

Dynamos fans threw missiles onto the pitch, vandalized the perimeter fence and the goalposts as they fought running battles with law enforcement agents.

The famous encounter between the two giants of local football has become synonymous with crowd trouble over the years with observers calling on authorities to tighten security.

However, some like former Caps United captain, David Sengu believe that players should avoid triggering fans emotions by accepting referees decisions instead of protesting.

“The players are to blame for these incidents because they are the ones who are causing the chaos. The moment you start confronting the referee, the fans get agitated. If it’s not a foul, you should admit it. If there is no whistle blown, continue to play football,” he said.

Meanwhile, the match has been awarded to Highlanders on a three-nil score line.

