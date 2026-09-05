HIPH Expands Health Training as Graduate Numbers lncrease

By Shalom Shaurwa

The Harare Institute of Public Health (HIPH) has produced about 2,300 graduates in the past five years as the institution expands its training programmes to meet growing demand for healthcare professionals in Zimbabwe and across the region.

More than 700 students graduated from the institute on Friday, including 15 students from Botswana’s Botlhale Institute of Public Health (BIHT), marking another milestone in HIPH’s growing contribution to the health sector.

HIPH chairperson Professor Simon Mukwembi said about 68% of the institute’s graduates were now working in hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, non-governmental organisations and community health programmes in Zimbabwe and neighbouring countries.

“Over the past five graduation cycles, the Institute has produced an estimated 2,300 graduates across its Schools of Public Health, Pharmacy, Nursing, Health Technology and Business and Healthcare Management,” Mukwembi said.

The institute now offers more than 18 programmes at certificate, diploma and higher-diploma levels, covering areas including public health, nursing, pharmacy, health technology and healthcare management.

Mukwembi said enrolment had increased by about 45% over the past three years, reflecting rising demand for specialised training in the healthcare sector.

The growth has also seen HIPH graduates take up roles in disease prevention, health promotion, pharmaceutical services, diagnostics, nursing care, research and healthcare administration.

Among Friday’s graduates was counselling student Sewenyu Simba, who said her training would complement her work as a teacher and pastor’s wife.

“I want to thank HIPH for taking me through counselling. Professionally, I am a teacher as well as a pastor’s wife, so counselling helps my work to be more effective,” she said.

For nursing graduate Chipo Sake said the qualification was a stepping stone towards further studies.

Sake said her experience at HIPH had opened an opportunity for her to pursue medicine at St Andrew’s University in the United States.

“I am happy about my history and who I am today. HIPH has opened a door for me to study medicine,” she said, encouraging other students to make use of educational opportunities available to them.

The institute’s expansion comes as Zimbabwe seeks to strengthen its healthcare workforce and improve access to health services.

Representing Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Frederick Shava, Secretary for Institutions Doctor Engineer Tafadzwa Mudondo said the graduates formed part of the country’s investment in human capital under the National Development Strategy 2.

Shava urged HIPH to ensure its rapid expansion did not come at the expense of academic standards.

“Growth must always be accompanied by quality, accountability and sound governance,” he said.

Parents attending the ceremony also celebrated the achievement of their children, saying many had overcome financial and other challenges to complete their studies.

With its growing student population, expanding programme portfolio and graduates entering different areas of healthcare, HIPH is positioning itself as an increasingly important player in Zimbabwe’s health-training landscape.