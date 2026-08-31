The Avenues Clinic Invests US$500k to Modernise Critical Care

The Avenues Clinic has invested US$500 000 to upgrade its critical care facilities as private healthcare providers increasingly turn to technology to improve patient outcomes.

The investment has included the refurbishment of the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), High Dependency Unit (HDU), and Coronary Care Unit (CCU), with new patient monitoring systems, integrated medical gas and power outlets, moisture detection technology, and expanded dialysis capacity.

The project forms part of a wider US$4 million hospital refurbishment programme.

The clinic’s managing director, Sibusisiwe Ndhlovu, said the upgraded technology would help medical staff respond faster to patients while improving the safety and efficiency of care.

The new system includes Mindray patient monitors and redesigned bedside units that centralise medical gases, electrical outlets and monitoring equipment.

The number of dialysis access points has also increased from 1 to 13 across the critical care units, allowing patients requiring dialysis to receive treatment without being moved between beds.

Avenues Clinic financial controller Oscar Maradzamunda said the US$500 000 investment covered infrastructure, equipment and bedding, while the hospital has so far spent about US$4 million on its broader refurbishment programme.

The clinic said its next phase of modernisation will focus on upgrading its operating theatres.