Mvurwi Woman Arrested Over Alleged Infanticide

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection with a suspected case of infanticide that occurred at Chihwe Village 2 Farm in Mvurwi.

The police said the suspect, Thandiwe Kangara was arrested following investigations into the death of a newborn baby girl.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident allegedly occurred on March 4 2026.

“Investigations by the police revealed that the suspect allegedly gave birth alone to a baby girl and subsequently strangled the infant with her hands before burying the body in a shallow grave about 10 meters from her homestead,” said Nyathi.

Police said the case came to light after a juvenile noticed the pregnancy was no longer visible and alerted a relative.

The case was reported to ZRP Vivelkia Post on March 5, 2026, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

According to police, the infant’s body was later exhumed and taken to Guruve District Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.