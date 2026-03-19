‘Cosmetic Consultations?’ Civic Groups Challenge Constitutional Reform Process

Civil society organisations in Zimbabwe have criticised planned public hearings on the proposed Constitutional Amendment No. 3 Bill describing them as inadequate and calling instead for a national referendum.

Parliament recently invited citizens to submit views on the Bill in line with constitutional provisions requiring public consultation with written submissions due by 15 May while hearings are scheduled to run from 30 March to 2 April.

However, the Zimbabwe Constitutional Movement (Zicomo) said it had “serious concern” over the process, arguing that the consultations fall short of meaningful public participation.

“While Parliament is trying to be seen to be facilitating consultations, we argue that these public hearings are cosmetic especially in the context that, in fact Parliament ought to be facilitating a national referendum,” the group said in a statement.

Zicomo also raised concerns about what it described as an uneven political environment claiming that supporters of the Bill are able to organise meetings freely while critics face intimidation.

“This hostile environment effectively denies Zimbabweans their rights,” it said.

The group questioned the scope of the outreach noting that only a limited number of meetings had been scheduled in major provinces.

It also warned against what it called a “conflict of interest” arguing that lawmakers could benefit directly from proposed changes to extend parliamentary terms.

Under the proposals, the electoral cycle would be extended from five to seven years. Zicomo said this contradicts existing constitutional provisions.

The organisation urged the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda to safeguard institutional integrity and called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to ensure adherence to the Constitution.

In response, the Attorney-General’s office said the Bill focuses on aligning the timing of elections not altering presidential term limits.

It added that Parliament has the authority to amend the Constitution without a referendum.

The proposed reforms have sparked wider debate with some former military figures and war veterans also calling for a public vote.