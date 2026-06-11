Jere Calls for Balanced Role of Chiefs in Politics

Murewa West Member of Parliament Farai Jere has urged lawmakers to protect the dignity and traditional authority of chiefs warning that exposing them to direct electoral contests could undermine their respected role as custodians of the country’s culture and heritage.

Speaking during debate on the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 of 2026 (CAB3) in the National Assembly, Jere said while traditional leaders have an important role to play in governance and national development, their participation in politics should be carefully managed to preserve the integrity of their office.

The legislator argued that chiefs occupy a unique position in society serving as custodians of cultural values, history and spirituality and should not be drawn into the often confrontational nature of electoral politics.

“I am looking at a picture where my chief, whom I approach to seek blessings before campaigning to become a Member of Parliament also wants to become a Member of Parliament. We are dragging our chiefs into a pig fight,” said Jere.

He said election campaigns frequently involve hostility, personal attacks and political rivalry, circumstances that could tarnish the image and standing of traditional leaders.

“Can you imagine a chief going through all the insults that are hurled at MPs during campaigns? It drags him into disrepute,” he said.

Jere stressed the need for a balanced approach that allows chiefs to contribute to governance without exposing them to partisan political battles, legal disputes and electoral competition.

He said the current constitutional arrangement, which provides for chiefs to serve in the Senate through appointment, remains a more appropriate mechanism for their participation in national affairs.

“Appointing them, like they are in the Senate where they deal with Thematic Committees, is much better. We are respecting the spirituality associated with chiefs,” he said.

Drawing on Zimbabwe’s liberation history, Jere cited the late Chief Rekayi Tangwena as an example of the influential role traditional leaders can play through moral and spiritual leadership rather than partisan politics.

He warned that involving chiefs in direct elections could ultimately erode public trust in traditional institutions, particularly if they become associated with unfulfilled political promises or partisan interests.

“The chiefs are the custodians of our heritage, history and collective identity. Their sacred position must be preserved,” he said.

Jere proposed that traditional leaders continue to participate in governance through appointment-based mechanisms, allowing them to contribute their experience and leadership while remaining above political contestation.

He called on Parliament to ensure that any constitutional reforms protect traditional leaders from unnecessary political conflict and preserve the honour, respect and authority they command within communities across the country.