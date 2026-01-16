First Set of Pomona Flats Ready by June

Ken Sharpe



FIVE Pomona City apartment blocks will be ready for handover to clients by the end of June this year, Westprop Holdings chief executive Ken Sharpe has disclosed.

The units are already under construction marking a major milestone in the estate’s bold vision to become Zimbabwe’s first hybrid city and as a show of confidence in Harare’s urban evolution.

The five are part of the 22 blocks consisting of 16-unit apartments on four floors each being constructed in the first phase. The 22 will be replicated in the second phase.

The Pomona Flats are designed to blend contemporary architecture with sustainable living, offering residents a lifestyle that combines convenience, comfort, and connectivity.

With sleek finishes, spacious layouts, and proximity to key amenities, the apartments are already attracting strong interest from buyers eager to secure their place in this transformative project.

Pomona Flats construction takes shape

WestProp Holdings is renowned for its signature developments, including Millennium Heights and Pokugara. Its latest project, The Hills Luxury Golf Estate, is set to redefine the “live, work, shop, and play” lifestyle that underpins all WestProp developments.

With the recent introduction of the zero-deposit facility for the apartments, the project is capturing the attention of homebuyers and investors.

The Pomona Flats project is part of WestProp’s broader vision to redefine urban living in Zimbabwe through sustainable, secure, and stylish communities. With construction now underway and momentum building, prospective buyers are encouraged to act swiftly to secure units in the remaining blocks.

Pomona dubbed a “City within a City” estate borders with one of Harare’s premier 18-hole golf clubs – Wingate and is within striking distance of Harare’s growing commercial hubs – the Green Zone.

Complementing the residential offering, sales for business stands earmarked for a state of art-of-the-art shopping complex have been opened.

“This commercial hub will anchor the estate’s hybrid city concept, providing retail, dining, and entertainment options within walking distance of the residential units,” says Sharpe.

While the current developments are reshaping Pomona’s skyline, stakeholders are eagerly awaiting a major announcement later this year regarding the estate’s second phase.

Industry watchers expect this next stage to further elevate Pomona City Estate’s reputation as a model for integrated urban planning.

Mr. Ken Sharpe, CEO of WestProp Holdings, has consistently emphasized the transformative nature of the project.

Speaking at the groundbreaking of Pomona City Flats, he described the estate as “a city within a city… designed to provide all the amenities, services and facilities that residents and businesses might need, creating a micro-urban environment”.

Sharpe has also been vocal about the broader vision: “We are building a US$4 billion project that will redefine Harare’s northern corridor and set new standards for sustainable urban development”.

His remarks underscore the ambition behind Pomona City Estate, positioning it not just as a housing development but as a blueprint for Zimbabwe’s future cities.

With construction progressing steadily, business stands now available, and the promise of a second phase on the horizon, Pomona City Estate is fast becoming more than just a residential project – it is a bold statement about the future of Zimbabwean urban evolution.