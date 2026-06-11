Bishops Healing Nations Offers Aid After Deadly Gweru School Transport Fire

By Panashe Gwesu

A church organisation has expressed its condolences following the deaths of seven schoolchildren in a vehicle fire in Gweru, pledging support to affected families as the nation continues to grapple with the tragedy.

The President of Bishops Healing Nations (BHN), Bishop Tonderayi Muzira said the organisation was deeply saddened by the loss of the children who died when a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus caught fire at Senga Shopping Centre on Wednesday morning.

The incident claimed the lives of seven primary school pupils, while 18 other children, as well as the driver and conductor, sustained injuries.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of seven schoolchildren in Gweru after a bus burst into flames,” Bishop Muzira said in a condolence message issued on behalf of the organisation’s board.

“On behalf of Bishops Healing Nations, I extend heartfelt condolences to the parents, families, school and all affected. May God, the Father of compassion, draw near to every broken heart in this hour.”

The church leader said BHN, through its Bishops Burial Society would provide assistance to families affected by the disaster.

“Through the Bishops Burial Society, BHN pledges immediate support with dignified burial arrangements and practical care for all affected families. Our Midlands team is already mobilised to serve,” he said.

Bishop Muzira also called on churches affiliated with the organisation to pray for the bereaved families and communities affected by the tragedy.

“We call all Bishops Healing Nations churches to pray and stand with the grieving. Psalm 34:18 says, ‘The Lord is near to the brokenhearted’,” he said.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the cause of the fire.

According to Gweru District Officer Commanding, Superintendent Rosemary Gete, most of the children who died were pupils at Matongo Primary School.

“The exact number of children who have perished is still being confirmed, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. We urge motorists not to carry flammable substances, such as petrol, in public service vehicles,” she said.

The Provincial Director in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Jameson Machimbira, described the incident as unprecedented in the province.

Senior government officials and local leaders visited the scene, including Gweru Mayor Martin Chivhoko, who said the tragedy had deeply affected the local community.

“This is a very difficult time for everyone in our school community and for us as parents,” he said.

The incident has renewed concerns over safety standards in public transport, particularly vehicles used to carry schoolchildren.

As investigations continue, messages of support and sympathy have poured in from across the country for the bereaved families and injured survivors.