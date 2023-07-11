Salary Negotiations Between Govt and Civil Servants Continue to Stall

Ongoing salary negotiations between the government and civil servants are yet to reach a conclusive agreement after failing to come to a resolution last Friday.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU), formerly Apex Council Chairperson, Cecilia Alexander confirmed that a conclusive agreement had not been reached, but declined to provide further details about the discussions held during the meeting.

“We had negotiations with the government on July 7th regarding salary increments in both the US dollar and local currency components,” she stated.

“However, the meeting did not yield a conclusive outcome as the government is still consulting with its principals. We have agreed to reconvene seven days from the initial meeting,” she added.

Alexander emphasized the importance of maintaining the spirit of negotiations, stating that a statement would be issued once the negotiations were completed.

According to a statement released by ZCPSTU, the government presented its offer during the meeting. “However, the workers’ side acknowledged the offer but requested that the government team consult their principals for improvements in both the US dollar and Zimbabwe dollar components, with the aim of restoring and enhancing value. The meeting is expected to reconvene in the near future,” the ZCPSTU statement read.

Sources familiar with the negotiations revealed that the government proposed a salary increment of US$50 in hard cash and an equivalent of less than US$40 in local currency.

“During the meeting, the government offered a US$50 component and a local currency component of less than US$40. This was the subject of discussion,” a source close to the negotiations disclosed.

can you edit this newspaper story? Civil servants are advocating for a salary increase to at least US$560 for the lowest-paid employees. The negotiations between the government and ZCPSTU are ongoing, with both parties striving to find a mutually agreeable solution.

As the negotiations continue, civil servants eagerly await a resolution that will address their salary concerns and improve their financial well-being. The outcome of these discussions will have a significant impact on the livelihoods of many workers across the country.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

