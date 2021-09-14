Jonathan Moyo Pledges Training For MDC-Alliance Polling Agents

Former Information Minister and Zanu PF politburo member Professor Jonathan Moyo has pledged to support and train 2023 election polling agents for the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance.

In a tweet addressed to MDC Alliance secretary general Charlton Hwende, the former Tsholotsho legislator offered to train more than 40 000 security screened polling agents.

“Dear secretary-general Hwende, for 2023: I will support, with other #IziqholoZezhwane, all the people’s polling agents at all polling stations in Tsholotsho. I offer to train all 44 000 approved and security-screened polling agents for 11 000 polling stations. #ZW2023ManyVoicesOneGoal,” Moyo tweeted.

Addressing mourners recently at the burial of senior party member in St Mary’s, party president Nelson Chamisa said his party had learnt from the recent Zambian election and would not repeat the same mistake of not having electoral agents.

“When we came from Zambia, we realized that things have changed. We went there to take the wind of change to cross it through Zambezi into Zimbabwe. Wait and see.

“We are not going to repeat the mistakes we made of having polling stations without agents. The issue of having someone to tell us who has won. Some are afraid that he may refuse to hand over power. Wait, we have a plan. We are not going to wait for the vote but we are making sure that everyone who is supposed to support the leadership is embraced,” said Chamisa.

Moyo’s pledge comes at a time the MDC-Alliance is on a drive to have 6 million votes in the 2023 general elections with, Hwende saying they are rallying citizens to participate fully in the elections.

“We are taking more pledges and taking a lot of work and we are forming support groups to ensure they (citizens) participate,” said Hwende.