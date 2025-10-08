Julian King Lands in Harare Ahead of Star-Studded Kadoma Festival

Musician Julian King born Julian Lennon Kanombirira has returned home after six years abroad ahead of his much-anticipated performance at the Kadoma Festival this weekend.

The singer, best known for his hit One by One featuring Saintfloew touched down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday to a warm welcome from fans and family.

King expressed excitement about reconnecting with his roots and performing on Zimbabwean soil once again.

“I have missed home it’s been so long. I am honoured to be part of the festival, it’s going to be so much fun. Let’s meet at Kadoma,” he told 263Chat.

The Kadoma Festival, one of Zimbabwe’s biggest music events is expected to attract thousands of fans this weekend.

The line-up features top local acts alongside international artists, including Jamaican star Chris Martin who will headline the event.

King said performing alongside Martin was a career milestone and a symbol of how far Zimbabwean music has come.

“Coming back with someone like Chris Martin shows how far Zimbabwean music has come. I am proud to represent home on such a big platform,” he said.

Chris Martin also praised Zimbabwe’s vibrant music culture and the enthusiasm of local fans.

“Thank you for the warm welcome. I am excited to experience the Zimbabwean vibe live,” he said.

Julian King is expected to perform some of his best-known tracks as well as debut new music inspired by his time abroad.

His collaboration with Chris Martin will form part of a special performance celebrating musical unity and African-Caribbean connections tipped to be the highlight of this year’s festival.