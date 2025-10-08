Govt Slashes Business Fees in Major Move to Cut Costs and Spur Growth

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

The government has announced sweeping cuts to business licences, permits, levies and fees in the retail and wholesale sectors as part of wide-ranging reforms aimed at lowering operational costs and boosting economic growth.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said the reductions form part of a broader review covering 12 key sectors of the economy.

“The review process is aimed at reducing the cost of doing business, increasing competitiveness and enhancing the growth of the Zimbabwean economy,” Muswere said during a post-Cabinet media briefing.

He said Cabinet had approved the consolidation of fragmented licensing systems into a single licence, the streamlining of overlapping requirements and the removal of unnecessary levies.

Among the most notable changes, the liquor licence application fee has been cut from US$1,080 to US$20 while the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe has scrapped its US$200 permit to sell general products.

Local authority bakery licence fees previously pegged at US$703, have also been removed.

Muswere said the reforms were designed to create consistency across local authorities and promote efficiency in business regulation.

“Cabinet approved the capping of thresholds or fees for all local authorities for uniformity,” he said.

In the retail and wholesale sectors, the government has also reviewed several cross-cutting business fees including shop and trading licences, fire compliance certificates, environmental assessment consultation charges and property change-of-use fees.

The price regulatory licence for grocery and provisions stores has been reduced from US$120 to US$20 while health report fees have been halved from US$661.

The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) elevator registration fee will also drop from US$200 to US$20 and bank charges and transfer fees will be reviewed downward to promote cashless transactions.

Muswere said all the revised fees will undergo final adjustments before being officially gazetted.

“The reviewed licences, permits and fees will be subjected to further refinement, and the appropriate schedule shall be duly gazetted,” he said.