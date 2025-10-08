Harare Orders Squatters Off Council Land Within 48 Hours

The City of Harare has issued a stern 48-hour ultimatum to individuals and businesses occupying council land without approval warning of immediate eviction and demolition of any illegal structures.

In a notice circulated this week, the local authority said those using or occupying municipal land without a valid lease agreement or formal permission were doing so illegally and must vacate the premises within two days of receiving the warning.

“Take notice that you are using and or occupying council land illegally as you do not have either a lease agreement with, or the permission of, the council,” the statement read.

The city further directed offenders to remove all personal belongings, demolish any structures built on the land and clear all debris within the 48-hour deadline.

Failure to comply, the council warned, would trigger summary eviction and demolition by its officers or appointed agents with all costs charged to the offenders.

“If you fail to comply with this notice, steps will be taken by the council or its appointed agents to summarily evict you, demolish any structures, and impound any property found on the land. You will be liable for all expenses incurred,” the notice continued.

The council added that any impounded goods would only be claimable after 48 hours upon payment of administration and storage fees.

Unclaimed property left beyond three months would be auctioned to recover costs.

The move comes as Harare intensifies efforts to curb illegal land occupation and restore order in areas where unregulated construction and vending have mushroomed in recent years.