Kariba Boat Tragedy: Police Name 44 Victims as Identification Continues

Police have released the names of 44 people identified by their next of kin following the fatal Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) boat accident on Lake Kariba.

The boat capsized on 11 August 2026 while travelling from Kariba to Chalala leaving several people dead and others still unaccounted for.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police said the identification of other recovered bodies was still under way as authorities continued working with affected families.

Among those identified are the boat’s captain, Sign Patsikadova (59) of Batonga, Kariba and several children.

The victims identified by police include Sign Patsikadova (59), male, Batonga, Kariba – boat captain, Smart Siamandonga (54), male, Kalundu Village, Mola,Shelton Magora (10), male juvenile, Batonga, Kariba, Hazvinei Chasara (39), female, Nyamhunga 2, Kariba, Shalom Ndere (9), female juvenile, Nyamhunga 2, Kariba,Mukudzei Kangwara (2), male juvenile, Nyamhunga 2, Kariba.

Isabel Sango (50), female, Nyamhunga 2, Kariba, Ratidzai Tasara (50), female, Mukoba, Gweru, Debra Chadenga (49), female, Kuwadzana 7, Harare, Olain Siyachuka (2 years, 7 months), female juvenile, Nego Village, Chief Mola, Tamari Matsangu, female, Plaxedix Madiro (42), female, Nyamhunga 3, Kariba, Chipo Muzinda Chitsamba (37), female, Musipa Village, Chief Shumba, Masvingo

Spiwe Aggiffa Katore (61), female, DDF Staff Quarters, Lucia Merek, female, Siakaloba Village, Chief Mola, Shupikai Makawu, female, Mangwara Village, Chief Mola, Enita Mazhomba, female, Ngwara Village, Chief Mola,Memory Chaka, female, Hurungwe Prison, Karoi, Cain Nzerombairi, male juvenile, Nyawanda Farm, Karoi.

Average Murambatsvina, male juvenile, Batonga, Nyamhunga, Kariba, Permission Nzerombairi, male, Nyawanda Farm, Karoi, Keresiya Dhumbura (40), female, Nyamhunga 2, Kariba, Kelly Busumani (4), female juvenile, Chiedza, Karoi, Alubo Nzira (6), female juvenile, Kalundu Village, Chief Mola

Wishmore Charindapanze (4), male juvenile, Nyamhunga 3, Kariba, Mcdonald Nyasha Gumpo (1 year, 2 months), male juvenile, Nyamhunga 2, Kariba, Anisha Chipuma (6), female juvenile, Nyamhunga 1, Kariba, Lael Samanyanga (1 year, 6 months), male juvenile, Hurungwe, Karoi, Gomo Tapiwa (39), male, Hurungwe Prison, Karoi, Patience Ndebele (3), female juvenile, Giachimba 1 Village, Chief Sinakatengе, Connic Mutale (2), male juvenile, King’s Camp, Kariba and Hailly Tauro (1 year, 2 months), male juvenile, Nyamhunga 1, Kariba

Wendy Ndandarika (1), female juvenile, Nyamhunga 3, Kariba, Petronella Lembani (26), female, Claudia, Karoi, Nashrey Pensula (5), female juvenile, Claudia, Karoi Anashe Pensula (3), male juvenile, Claudia, Karoi, Precious Nyajina (57), female, Corner Store, Seke, Chitungwiza, Constance Siamponго (37), female, Chilimamba Village, Chief Mola

Daisy Siachiwa (23), female, Mangwara Village, Chief Mola, Luoisa Kayi (24), female, Nyamhunga 1, Kariba, Handespike Charindapanze (54), male, Msamba Fishing Camps, Susan Muntanga (41), female, Padenga Holdings Staff Quarters,Moleen Mandirera (34), female, Nyawanda Farm, Karoi and Marven Dope (46), male, 2 Oversees, Mola.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the identification process was continuing.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police advises members of the public and the media that identification of the remaining recovered bodies is still in progress. The Police continues to work closely with relevant stakeholders and the affected families in the identification and recovery process. The Police will release further information as and when new developments arise,” Commissioner Nyathi said