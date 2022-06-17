World Remit Clears Air On Closure

Online payments service provider, World Remit says despite the closure of bank transfer services to the Zimbabwean market, all its services remain open and accessible to its customers.

World Remit yesterday announced that it is removing direct bank transfers to Zimbabwean accounts in favour of mostly cash transactions after conducting assessments of its operations in the country after 12 years of service.

However, in a statement, the service provider said it remains committed to providing exceptional service to anyone wanting to send money to Zimbabwe by cash pick-up, mobile money and airtime top-up.

“All other services remain accessible, and our customers can send money to Zimbabwe by cash pick-up, mobile money and airtime top-up. We make it possible for their loved ones to pick up cash, guaranteed in USD, at over 600 locations,” the statement reads.

This is the latest move by an international money transfer institution to leave Zimbabwe following the recent closure of Standard Chartered PLC which closed shop due to a number of issues, among them a tough operating environment.

World Remit’s action will likely dent many clients who rely on it for receiving money from around the world.

It is reported that the country receives in excess of US$2 billion in diaspora remittances. WorldRemit provides international money transfer and remittance services in more than 130 countries and over 70 currencies.