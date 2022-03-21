Khupe Endorses Chamisa’s CCC

Opposition MDC-T President Thokozani Khupe has rallied her supporters to vote for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates in the upcoming by-elections.

Addressing a press conference in Bulawayo Monday afternoon, Khupe who was putting on a CCC t-shirt, endorsed Nelson Chamisa calling on other opposition parties to rally behind him in the 2023 presidential elections.

“Following our previous announcement that we are going to be work with like-minded opposition political parties because we are stronger together and that we are going to give a signal on who our members to vote for in the upcoming by-elections

“I am therefore today announcing that we are calling on all our members and supporters to go and vote on the 26 March, for Citizens Coalition for Change candidates across the country, by voting on the 26 March, we are building the a strong foundation for a resounding victory in 2023,” said Khupe.

The former MDC-T deputy president who revived her own movement after falling out with Douglas Mwonzora endorsed Chamisa for the 2023 presidential elections saying she has no doubts he will defeat Zanu PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

I would like to emphasize that it is important that we come together, we unite and join hands and rally behind Advocate Nelson Chamisa because come 2023, there is no doubt that he going to be the President of the republic of Zimbabwe. So I am calling on you to unite, because collectively we must deliver real change to the people of Zimbabwe and give them better lives, that can only happen if we come together, if we join hands…” said Khupe.

Responding to wide reservations from supporters over Khupe’s overtures, CCC Spokesperson Fadzai Mahere appeared to suggest that the movement will not impose the former deputy premier on the party but allow citizens to decide.

“Right now, Agenda 2022 is about Citizens’ Action for Change. The core business of every citizen is to mobilize, organize, recruit and conscientize for change so that we build a new Zimbabwe. The citizens’ movement is for any citizen.

“However, the leadership of the movement will be determined by the citizens who are at the center of the movement and all its decision-making processes. Citizens will assess each and every candidate for their suitability to lead,” said Mahere.