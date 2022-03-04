KKOG Cements Cannabis Investment In Zimbabwe

King Kong Organics (KKOG) has cemented its investment interest in the country following the setting up of a cannabis processing plant in Msasa, Harare and a farm in Chegutu with hopes to export the product for medical purposes.

In 2018, the government issued 57 licenses for the cultivation of cannabis also known as mbanje or marijuana for medicinal purposes.

The ordinary cultivation, possession, use, or smoking of the drug, however, remains banned.

King Kong Organics (KKOG) Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of KKOG Global on Tuesday had a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the first-ever cannabis research laboratory in Africa.

In an interview with a local publication, KKOG Global chief executive officer Mr Rene Joseph (RJ) said it was important to emphasize that medicines produced from cannabis were entirely natural, since human beings produce cannabinoids in their bodies, and their endocannabinoid system regulates the immune system, gastrointestinal system, and our nervous system, a far better alternative to synthetic medicines.

“Almost all varieties can be grown in Zimbabwe, due to the temperate climate and healthy soil properties. What should be noted are the varieties that can be grown in Zimbabwe that cannot be grown elsewhere, such as those with high levels of CBG, which is found in only 1 percent of cannabis strains. Development of drugs from botanicals such as the cannabis plant, researchers generally consider medications like these, to be more promising therapeutically than synthetics as they are absorbed by the body more readily and have very low adverse effects. Not to mention they are non-habit forming, locally produced, and 1 tenth the cost of synthetic versions.

“KKOG Zimbabwe is comprised of a cultivation component, where we are currently growing on over 1000 acres, the extraction component, as the leading cannabis extraction company in Africa, and the medicinal research component, with the only cannabis research lab on the continent. We have started and we are optimistic the future is great, given our global experience and highly professional team.

“KKOG’s goal is to assist SADC countries in creating a Pharmaceutical Sector which can begin producing pharmaceutical alternatives to the many pain management drugs currently purchased at high costs by the over 15 Southern African countries,” said Joseph.

By producing a less expensive, fast-acting, and non-addictive alternative to highly addictive and habit-forming drugs, countries such as Tanzania save over US$200 million per year.

The implications are large for Africa as a whole as far as lowering the region’s dependency on imported medicines. The company said it will soon be able to draw researchers and doctors worldwide to visit and begin researching the plant’s full potential.

KKOG employs some of the world’s best cannabis master growers who work side by side with Zimbabweans and share insights and cultivate unique hybrid strains.

“As it currently stands cannabis can only be grown within the specific dictates of Statutory Instrument 2018-062. However, Government has encouraging inputs from the public via stakeholder engagements. These engagements are likely to culminate in proposed amendments to the Statutory Instrument, informed by the cumulative learning over the past three years. We are of the opinion that contracting smallholder framers under the proper supervision of competent, vetted cannabis companies will not only accelerate skills and knowledge transfer but also allow for deeper penetration of the monetary benefits of the industry to the people of Zimbabwe at the grassroots level,” added Joseph.

Within the plant are chemicals called cannabinoids, similar to molecules produced by the human body, known as endocannabinoids. A wide network of receptors in the human brain and body respond to the plant and human versions of these molecules. The body’s endocannabinoid system is involved in regulating everything from pain to mood, appetite, stress, sleep and memory.

So far, 144 different cannabinoids have been found in cannabis sativa—most of them barely understood — and new properties are being discovered all the time.

The best known are tetrahydrocannabinol (thc), the (psychoactive) ingredient that gets you high, and cannabidiol (cbd), which does not, and which is increasingly used as a food additive and supplement.

Joseph emphasized that drug treaties have severely impeded research into cannabis but over the years, evidence from clinical trials and elsewhere has shown its efficacy in treating a range of conditions, such as muscle pain in multiple sclerosis, nausea induced by chemotherapy, treatment-resistant epilepsy, and chronic pain in adults and recently Covid-19.

“We want to start with Victoria Falls because they have millions of dollars worth of tourism. When tourists come from Europe where cannabis is legal, they need it. So we would love to make Victoria Falls a green zone. We want to sell it to people who have licenses or prescriptions from their doctors and they need to have access to cannabis from the green zone and only the green zone. In Canada, we have green zones that have made $4 billion to $5 billion in revenue and in Zimbabwe Victoria Falls can generate millions of US dollars in revenue from the green zones. So yes the future is in green zones at Victoria falls and imagine the amount of revenue to be generated. The world will benefit. Zimbabwe will benefit and Africa will benefit,” said Joseph.