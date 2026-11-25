The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) will release the 2026 Grade 7 examination results this Friday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo has announced.

In a statement, Moyo said the results would be released to parents, guardians, development partners and other education stakeholders.

“I’m pleased to inform parents, guardians, development partners and all stakeholders that the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC), will release the 2026 Grade 7 Examinations Results this Friday (27 November 2026),” said Moyo.

The announcement sets the stage for thousands of candidates and their families to find out the outcome of the national primary school examinations as learners prepare for the transition to secondary education.