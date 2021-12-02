Lawyers Demand Answers On Slain MDC-Alliance Activist Police Report

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has written to Gutu Police Station Officer in Charge, Inspector Cames Myambo requesting to be furnished with an account of outcome of a probe on a report of assault perpetrated against the opposition MDC Alliance activist Nyasha Zhambe who reportedly died as a result of assault.

The late Zhambe reported his assault case at Gutu Police station on the 14th of October 2021.

The lawyers group said a police officer assigned to handle the case, one Sergeant Nyoni clearly pointed out in his request for a medical report that the deceased was assaulted with fists and logs on the face and several times on his right knee.

In response to our letter, Inspector Myambo advised Mureri that the matter was referred to the Law and Order Division at Masvingo Central Police Station on 16 October 2021 for “further investigation,” said the lawyers.

Meanwhile, Gutu Police yesterday arrested the wife of slain MDC activist and two other relatives for allegedly telling her husband’s suspected murderer that Zhambe had been laid to rest.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyer, Martin Mureri confirmed the arrests saying he had written to Police seeking clarification.

It was confirmed that Mawere was assaulted with logs resulting in his hospitalization and eventual death at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare on November 26, 2021.

Zhambe passed on in November due to injuries which he sustained from the assault and to date no arrest has been effected.