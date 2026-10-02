Maranatha Christian High School Wins Harare Provincial Company of the Year Competition

By Edith Mugabe

Maranatha Christian High School has won the Harare Provincial Company of the Year Competition after its student-run company, AquaMind, impressed judges with an innovative water-management solution designed to address challenges facing households and farmers in Zimbabwe.

The competition, organised by Junior Achievement Zimbabwe (JAZ) was held on Thursday at Allan Wilson High School, bringing together student entrepreneurs from schools across Harare to showcase their business ideas, products and entrepreneurial skills.

Seke 1 High School, represented by Velora, emerged as the first runner-up, while Lense Tech Inc from Mufakose 1 High School finished third.

Speaking at the event, Mr Makuni, who was standing in for the Chief Director of Provincial Services in Harare commended Junior Achievement Zimbabwe for equipping young people with entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills.

He said initiatives such as the Company of the Year competition were important in preparing young people to become future entrepreneurs and job creators rather than job seekers.

The participating students showcased businesses developed through their respective school-based Junior Achievement companies, demonstrating their ability to identify challenges in their communities and develop products and services to address them.

Maranatha’s AquaMind stood out with its focus on water management through technology.

Founded by students in 2026, AquaMind developed a smart water-management system that uses Internet of Things (IoT) technology, mobile technology and planned artificial intelligence features to monitor and manage water use.

The company’s products include the AquaMinda smart tank-management system, which is designed to measure water levels, detect leaks and overflows, and control pumps or valves, as well as FlowNode, a smart water-monitoring and control system.

According to the students, the company’s mission is to help farmers and households produce more with less water through affordable, technology-driven water management.

Its vision is to become an African leader in agricultural water intelligence while contributing to food security and water sustainability.

The student entrepreneurs said developing the product also exposed them to the realities of running a business, including procurement, budgeting, marketing, production, customer value and problem-solving.

The journey was not without challenges.

One of AquaMind’s biggest setbacks came on September 19, when an Arduino chip and relay module reportedly sparked and were damaged during the project’s development.

With limited funds available for replacements, the setback threatened to derail the team’s progress.

However, the company’s leadership rallied the team to continue working on the prototype.

The students said the experience tested their critical thinking and problem-solving skills and demonstrated the importance of resilience when running a business.

The Company of the Year competition provided the students with an opportunity to put these lessons into practice by presenting their products and business models before judges and other participants.

The initiative is part of Junior Achievement Zimbabwe’s broader efforts to prepare young people for the world of work by exposing them to entrepreneurship, financial literacy and business development at an early stage.

For AquaMind, the provincial victory marks a significant milestone for a student-led company seeking to use technology to address one of Zimbabwe’s pressing challenges sustainable water management.

The students will now carry the experience gained from developing and running AquaMind as they continue exploring entrepreneurship beyond the classroom.