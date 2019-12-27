Chiwenga’s Wife Bail Application Deffered

The estranged wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa’s application for bail and appeal hearings has been deferred to Tuesday next week.

Marry is facing multiple charges that include attempted murder on VP Chiwenga, illegally externalising US$1 033 000, laundering US$990 000 and fraudulently seeking to upgrade her union to a civil marriage without her husband’s consent.

Marry spent her Christmas in custody after High Court Judge Webster Chi­namora last week postponed her bail and appeal hearings to December 27 to allow the prosecution to file its response.

She is represented by Taona Nyamakura of Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners.