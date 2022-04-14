Increase Sobriety Check-points During Easter, Police Told

Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA)-Zimbabwe has called on ZRP to increase sobriety check-points and facilities during the Easter holidays which start tomorrow, 15 April to Independence day 18 April.

In a statement released today, SAAP urged government to implement and enforce a blood alcohol content (BAC) policy for drivers at 0.02 in order to prevent high accident risks.

“SAAPA calls on our government to adopt, implement and enforce a BAC policy of 0.02. Frequent random breath-testing by the police and sobriety check-points should be a high-priority intervention. The visibility of such measures, rigorous and sustained enforcement of existing legislation accompanied by regular public awareness and information campaigns have a sustained effect on drink and driving,” SAAPA ZW coordinator Tungamirai Zimonte said.

This comes on the backdrop of yesterday’s launch of the Easter and Independence road safety campaign at a meeting hosted by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe in Harare.

Speaking during the ceremony, Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe chairman Mr Kura Sibanda revealed that the four-day weekend is a period on average when the country loses no less than 20 lives each year.

“In 2021, despite the hard lockdown and travel restrictions, 459 road crashes were recorded during the Easter holidays and 37 people lost their lives while 116 people were injured. It is important for us to note that the majority of fatal crashes occur during Friday and Saturday night and more than 70 percent of the hit and run also happen at night,” Sibanda said.

The launch ceremony was attended by representatives from the Vehicle Inspection Department, Zimbabwe Passengers Transport Organisation (ZPTO), Zupco, Greater Harare Association of Commuter Omnibus Operators, Ace Ambulance Services and the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe.