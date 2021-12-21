Matanga Warns Against COVID-19 Measures Breach During Holidays

Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga has warned members of the public against breaching the laid down COVID-19 safety measures saying members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will be in full force during the festive season.

In a statement ahead of the 2021 festive season, Matanga implored members of the public observe the curfew orders prescribed by the Government.

“As the nation gears up for the 2021 Unity Day, Christmas and New Year festive season, the Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to be security-conscious and conduct all social and business activities in a peaceful manner. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will, therefore, deploy police officers to conduct patrols, stop and search, blitz, roadblocks and checkpoints in residential, industrial and places frequented by the public.

“The Police implore the public to celebrate the holidays taking into consideration the COVID-19 health and safety measures put in place by the Government to curb the spread of the pandemic. I have directed Officers Commanding Provinces to ensure that those found violating COVID-19 safety measures to include the curfew order which is valid from 2100 hours to 0600 hours the following day are dealt with by the Police without fear or favour. Therefore, no gatherings in the form of parties, beer-drinking sprees or unnecessary movements will be allowed by the Police during the curfew period,” said Matanga.

Commissioner General Matanga said the ZRP will also be monitoring movements on all ports of entry and those found on the wrong side will be arrested.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police will strictly enforce the Government’s COVID-19 quarantine and isolation protocols for those coming into the country. Police will monitor all the country’s points of entry and exit. People trying to illegally enter borders without following laid down customs and excise formalities will be arrested,” he said.

The Police boss also warned shebeen operators and drug dealers that the law takes its course.