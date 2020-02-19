‘MDC Now Bigger, Better Than During Tsvangirai’s Reign: Chamisa

The opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has sensationally claimed that the party is now bigger and performing better compared to the reign of his predecessor, the late former President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.

Addressing a news conference at a party headquarters in Harare on Wednesday, Chamisa said the former president is rejoicing in his grave seeing him taking the movement to greater heights.

“The party is ascending and we are moving forward. I believe even Tsvangirai is happy wherever he is because the numbers are increasing everywhere.

“We now have 28 city Mayors out of 32 nationwide and we now have 62 seats in the parliament from 42,’ said Chamisa.

Chamisa took over from Tsvangirai after he succumbed to colon cancer in February 2018.

He immediately squared off with Zanu PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa in the July 30 Presidential elections, garnering 2,151,927 votes according to official results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) though he disputes the results as rigged in favour of the incumbent.

“We used to have 1.2 million votes but in the last election we had 2.6m votes. MDC does not have that number of people so some are ZanuPF. All support welcome as long as it doesn’t dilute ideological purity. But with Tagwirei we’re oil and water,” added Chamisa.

Chamisa has also trashed claims carried in some sections of the media alleging a fallout in the party over a decision to remove party chairperson, Tabitha Khumalo from her position leader of the opposition in parliament.

He said the reports were the works of Zanu PF people out to create disharmony in the party.