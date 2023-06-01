Methodist Church In Zimbabwe Embarks On Medical Outreach

Harare, 31 May 2023 – The Methodist Church in Zimbabwe (MCZ) is embarking on a two-day Medical Outreach tomorrow (Friday 01 June) and Saturday in Mt Darwin as it plays a pivotal role in impacting society. The Outreach is being undertaken in collaboration with Population Services Zimbabwe, Health@Heart Foundation Trust and Trinity Pharmacy among other partners.

To be held at Mt Darwin District Hospital, the Medical Outreach is aiming to attract more than 500 beneficiaries, young and old from Mt Darwin and its environs.

MCZ District Bishop for Harare East, Reverend Edmore Chiota said the Medical Outreach is in keeping with the Church’s vision to be an Empowered and Connected Christian Community Impacting Society.

Bishop Chiota said the MCZ is not just about winning souls and preaching the Word, but goes the extra mile to cater for the needs of the communities and members of the society it serves on regards to health services provision.

“We have mobilised healthcare professionals, members of the clergy, and social workers to provide a variety of services such as temperature checks; glucose tests; BP checks; Dental examinations; Eye tests; Cancer tests; Malaria tests; Treatment of minor conditions; Dispensing drugs; Referrals for further investigation and treatment and Counselling,” said Bishop Chiota.

He said the medical outreach is in recognition of the fact that Christians and Methodists in particular, have an obligation to extend a helping hand to those in need.

Christians and Methodists, have an obligation to demonstrate their faith by doing God’s will and by the practical love they show to others.

Bishop Chiota said the outreach is in response to the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ’s commandment to love one another and also complementing our Government’s efforts in the provision of world class health services.

Article 70 of the MCZ Catechism states that : “A member of the Methodist Church is committed to working out his faith in daily life, the offering of personal service in the community, the Christian use of his resources, and the support of the Church in its total world mission.”

“This medical outreach is particularly timely because a lot of less privileged people who happen to be the majority of the population, have a myriad of health challenges and can’t afford to pay for medical care, particularly those in the rural areas. So the idea is to provide free primary healthcare such as carrying out basic medical checks, carrying out simple investigations, providing treatment, dispensing drugs, and making referrals for further treatment, and giving health talks, and counselling,” said Bishop Chiota.

He said the MCZ has run many such outreaches in Harare East District mainly at Trinity Church our Cathedral however, is the first time we are venturing out of Harare.

In terms of scale and magnitude, this outreach is the biggest to date and many more such events are planned in the rural areas.

Bishop Chiota said although this event is a Harare East District Church community as a whole, it is being spearheaded by the District Health and Social Services Committee (H&SSC) under the leadership of the District Christian Social Responsibility and Human Rights Committee (CSR&HRC).

The District H&SSC is a subcommittee of the District CSR&HRC. The mandate of the latter is to lead and advise the Church in carrying out its obligation to care for orphans, the elderly, the infirm, children, widows and widowers, the underprivileged, and to seek justice for the oppressed.

“We have a number of related activities scheduled between now and the end of the year. The list includes Albinism Awareness Day, Anti-Drug Trafficking Day, Anti-Human Trafficking Day, International Day of the Girl Child, and Justice Week. Above all we truly thank the volunteers, partners and those who donated to this noble cause” said Bishop Chiota.

