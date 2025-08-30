Midnight Bomb Horror at Sikhala’s Chitungwiza Home

Former Zengeza West legislator and opposition activist Job Sikhala has alleged that his family home in Chitungwiza was bombed in the early hours of Saturday morning leaving extensive damage but no reported casualties.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) Sikhala said the incident occurred around 1am while he was in South Africa for the launch of his book Footprints in Chains at the African Centre for Governance in Johannesburg.

“I am just waking up to see tens of missed calls and messages that my house was bombed last night around 1am… I have just seen the level of destruction done at my house through a video by my children. It’s devastating,” Sikhala said.

The politician, who has faced multiple arrests over his activism accused those behind the attack of “cowardice” and described it as “an act of terrorism” against his family.

According to Sikhala, police homicide detectives swiftly attended the scene while the military bomb disposal unit was called in to remove dynamite reportedly used in the attack.

His five children Job Jnr, Ramaloka, Melody, Joshua and Fidel were at home during the incident but were unharmed while his wife was away attending a memorial service in their rural village.

“This kind of evil is not acceptable in the 21st century. They used a bomb, and this bomb cannot be accessed by ordinary people,” Sikhala said adding that every Zimbabwean should condemn the act.