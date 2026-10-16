Poverty, Injustice Threaten Lasting Peace in Zimbabwe: ZPP

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) has called for greater investment in justice, human rights and inclusive institutions warning that poverty, inequality and weak access to justice continue to threaten lasting peace in Zimbabwe.

ZPP director Perlagia Kapuya said peace should not be measured solely by the absence of war but also by the ability of citizens to live with dignity, enjoy equal opportunities and access justice.

Speaking during commemorations of the International Day of Peace, Kapuya said Zimbabwe needed to confront the underlying social and structural challenges affecting communities.

“While we give thanks that Zimbabwe is not at war, we must be courageous enough to confront the systemic and structural violence that continues to wound our society,” she said.

Kapuya identified poverty, limited opportunities for young people and institutions that fail to deliver justice to marginalised communities as major obstacles to sustainable peace.

She said addressing these challenges required a commitment to equality, human dignity and opportunities for all citizens.

The 2026 International Day of Peace theme, “Invest in Peace – For Everyone, Everywhere, Every Day,” calls for sustained efforts to build peaceful and inclusive societies.

In a statement presented during the commemorations, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and security while upholding justice and respecting human rights.

“Effective policing creates an environment in which citizens can live, work, invest and pursue their aspirations without fear,” the police said.

The police added that their responsibilities extended beyond responding to crime to include preventing conflict, protecting vulnerable communities and promoting peaceful coexistence.

Kapuya said meaningful investment in peace required political will and adequate financial resources to strengthen institutions, encourage dialogue, address grievances and support reconciliation.

“Peace is not a one-day event. It is a daily practice, a daily choice, a daily responsibility,” she said.

She urged independent commissions, security services, civil society organisations, the media, churches, traditional leaders and the arts community to work together to promote peaceful coexistence.

Kapuya also challenged security sector representatives to protect communities, prevent violence and uphold citizens’ constitutional rights.

“You are not merely enforcers of order; you are custodians of peace,” she said.

The programme was structured around three stages — reflection, interrogation and action — through which participants were expected to examine Zimbabwe’s peacebuilding challenges and develop collective solutions.

Kapuya said building a peaceful Zimbabwe depended on a shared commitment to protecting human dignity and ensuring that every citizen could live in safety and security.