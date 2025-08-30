ZimRights Calls Out ‘Culture of Impunity’ on Enforced Disappearances

Local human rights advocacy organisation ZimRights has marked the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances with a sharp call for justice and accountability in Zimbabwe, where abductions and unlawful detentions remain a recurring feature of political repression.

The day, observed annually on 30 August since its adoption by the UN General Assembly in 2010 highlights the plight of families left in anguish after loved ones vanish often at the hands of state actors.

ZimRights said the country has a dark history of enforced disappearances dating back to the Gukurahundi massacres of the 1980s when thousands in Matabeleland were abducted and killed.

A report by the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace estimated that 20,000 people were allegedly tortured, abducted or forcibly displaced during that period.

The advocacy group also cited the abduction of activist Itai Dzamara in 2015, who has not been seen for over a decade as well as more recent cases involving youth leaders, opposition members and journalists.

Victims have included Jestina Mukoko, Takudzwa Ngadziore, Tatenda Mombeyarara, Joanna Mamombe, Tawanda Muchehiwa and Tapfumaneyi Masaya.

“These disappearances are not just personal tragedies but attacks on democracy, accountability, and Zimbabweans’ fundamental rights. Once a colonial tactic, this method is still being used to silence dissent, perpetuating a cycle of fear and suffering,” ZimRights said in a statement.

Although the UN Convention on Enforced Disappearances came into effect in 2011, Zimbabwe is neither a signatory nor adherent to the treaty.

ZimRights accused the government of fostering impunity by failing to criminalise enforced disappearances or provide support to victims’ families.

The organisation demanded urgent reforms, including ratification of the UN Convention, legal recognition of enforced disappearances as a crime, provision of psychosocial and financial support to victims’ families and stronger engagement by both citizens and the international community to hold Zimbabwe accountable.

“On this day, we honour the disappeared and stand with their families, fueled by hope and resilience, confident that our united fight will secure justice and dignity for all Zimbabweans,” ZimRights said.