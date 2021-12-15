 “Minimal” Load Shedding During Festive Season: ZESA

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) Holdings says there will be minimal load shedding during the festive holiday as power supply will improve following the restoration of power supply from the 3 units which were shut down at Kariba South Hydro Power Station to facilitate rehabilitation of the dam wall.

Works has since been put on hold until 5 January 2020.

“ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that the 3 units that were taken out of service at Kariba South Hydro Power Station to facilitate urgent dam wall rehabilitation works have since been returned to service,” said ZESA in a statement this morning.

The return to service of the units will restore 345Mw of power supply to the national grid thus significantly reducing the power supply gap that had increased load shedding

“Furthermore we wish to advise all stakeholders that the rehabilitation works will be temporarily shelved until 5 January 2022. Accordingly there will be minimal load shedding during the festive season effective 16 December 2021,” said ZESA.

Power supply has been erratic during the second half of the year as the parastatal undertook some maintenance works on its vastly antiquated equipment.

The effects of this have been adverse to the economy, affecting productive sectors of manufacturing, mining and agriculture.