MISA Zimbabwe Calls for Urgent Action at Privacy Symposium Africa

The 6th Privacy Symposium Africa currently ongoing in Harare provided a vital platform for African policymakers, technologists, and privacy advocates to address the challenges of safeguarding privacy rights in the digital era.

Speaking on behalf of MISA Zimbabwe National Director Tabani Moyo, Kelvin Jakachira, a MISA Zimbabwe trustee, delivered a powerful call to action, highlighting the importance of privacy as a fundamental human right.

“It is a great honour to address this gathering of privacy experts, policymakers, and technologists at this Privacy Symposium Africa. As we convene here today, we have the opportunity to shape the future of privacy and data protection in Africa,” Moyo said.

The three-day symposium is being hosted at a time of unprecedented technological advancement, underscoring the dual role of technology as a driver of progress and a potential threat to individual rights.

Moyo urged stakeholders to balance innovation with ethical responsibility.

“The digital revolution has undoubtedly brought immense benefits, connecting us across borders and empowering individuals. However, it has also introduced new challenges, particularly in the realm of privacy. As we navigate this complex landscape, it is imperative to strike a balance between innovation and individual rights,” he said.

Framing privacy as more than a technical concern, Moyo highlighted its intrinsic connection to human dignity, autonomy, and security.

He argued that Africa, with its rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions, must take a leadership role in protecting privacy rights amid rapid technological change.

“Technology, a powerful driver of progress, must be guided by ethical principles to ensure it serves as a force for empowerment, inclusion, and equity, rather than a tool for exploitation and control,” Moyo said.

Africa’s distinct digital landscape, marked by disparities in access, digital literacy, and data sovereignty, requires tailored solutions. Moyo called for a collaborative, inclusive approach that aligns global frameworks with local realities.

“We must also consider Africa’s specific context, where issues such as data sovereignty, access disparities, and digital literacy intersect with privacy concerns. Addressing these complexities requires a collaborative, inclusive approach,” he said.

He challenged attendees to move beyond dialogue, urging them to develop actionable solutions that uphold privacy as a cornerstone of democracy and human rights.

“This Symposium should be the catalyst for action, a platform where ideas transform into impactful solutions, and a testament to our collective commitment to safeguarding privacy as a fundamental human right,” Moyo said

