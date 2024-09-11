MISA Zimbabwe Urges Establishment of an Independent Data Authority

Media lobby group Media Institute of Southern Africa- MISA Zimbabwe has urged Zimbabwe to amend its laws to ensure that the country has a ‘truly independent data protection authority’.

This was revealed in a MISA-Zimbabwe policy brief launched in the capital recently with criticism of POTRAZ, the current data authority.

The policy brief titled, ‘Addressing gaps in the data protection, privacy and surveillance legislation’ provides an analysis into the role of state actors in as far as playing its role in line with international human rights standards is concerned.

Speaking during the launch, one of the researchers responsible for the brief, Innocent Madongwe said POTRAZ being under executive control has affected its independence.

‘’ The fact that POTRAZ is subject to executive control in various material respects distracts it from its independence as the national data protection authority envisaged by best international standards,’’ he said.

Mandongwe indicated that there was a need to establish a separate and standalone entity as the National Data Protection authority.

‘’ Further, the fact that POTRAZ is also the Cyber Security Centre and the postal and telecommunications sector regulator means it is stretched thin, thus affecting its ability to effectively fulfil the extensive function as the national data security,’’ he added.

The policy brief posits that there are various gaps in Zimbabwe’s data protection, privacy and surveillance legislation.

MISA Zimbabwe is currently training journalists to appreciate these gaps and disseminate accurate information to the public.

