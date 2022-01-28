Mliswa Wants DNA Test For Alleged Twins With Susan Mutami

Controversial legislator, Temba Mliswa has challenged ex-girlfriend Susan Mutami to a DNA test to prove if he is the actual father to the alleged twins.

Mliswa, who has been trading jabs with Mutami on social media since their nasty breakup last year, is also not sure if Mutami actually conceived twins.

In a twitter thread, Mliswa’s suspicions were raised by Mutami’s duplication of one birth registration form, and flaunting of one newborn on social media instead of the twins which he is alleged to have sired.

“Ko, Mai MaTwins, balance me here. When all is said&done, I don’t want to act irresponsibly, so in the spirit of tidying up affairs, we all need closure&a positive way forward. I’m a bit confused though, do you really have twins?

“I’ve only ever received one birth registration form for one child, you had the same one sent at 2 different times on the same day, look at the reg #. In your pics you only ever have one with you, in this pic, there’s only one child seat. Saka Susan, imwe Shumba iripi?” wrote Mliswa.

He went on to challenge for DNA tests writing, “inga the form clearly says what to do in the event of twins. Huuya tiite DNA, then kana vari(ari) wangu, Shumba ngadzipinde mudanga! Asi are you claiming only one is mine and the other is someone else’s?….(no photoshop please) the ball is in your court to clear this up.