Govt Ease Lockdown Restrictions, Schools To Open On Feb 7

Acting president, Gen (retd) Costantino Chiwenga has extended COVID-19 lockdown but however eased restrictive measures put in place a fortnight ago as the 4th wave appears to be waning.

Among key features in the latest review is the re-opening of the schools calendar on the 7th of February.

“Over the past weeks, the country has recorded a decline in new COVID-19 cases. The National COVID-19 epidemic curve is indicating that the 4th wave is at its tail end and this wave appear to being brought under control,” reads the circular by government.

Curfew shall now begin at midnight and end at 05.30 hours. Restaurants and hotels offering catering services will operate from 0800 hours and close at 2200 hours and will allow sit-ins only for fully vaccinated persons and the same will apply for bars and night clubs.

Below is the link to the full document of new lockdown measures.

Lockdown measures review 28 January 2022