Mountaineers Clinch Naming Rights Deal

One of Zimbabwe’s leading provincial cricket teams, Mountaineers, have agreed a naming rights deal with fast-moving consumer goods distributor Mega Market (Private) Limited.

The agreement means the side – which represents the Manicaland and Mashonaland East provinces in local top-flight competitions – will now officially be known as Mega Market Mountaineers for the remainder of the 2022/23 domestic season.

The team has also engaged the Willowton Group in another sponsorship deal that will see one of the edible oil and soaps producer’s brands featuring on the playing shirts.

Commenting on the partnerships, Mountaineers General Manager Terry Nyakurimwa said: “We are delighted to announce that Mega Market and Willowton Group have come on board to sponsor Mountaineers for the 2022/23 season.

“This is a massive shot in the arm for us that we believe will help us not only to challenge for all the major titles but will also boost our efforts to grow cricket in our provinces.”

Earlier this month, Mountaineers retained the Pro50 Championship trophy after defeating Rhinos by a single run in a thrilling final played at Kwekwe Sports Club.

Meanwhile, Eagles have not renewed their naming rights contract with health insurance company Alliance Health.

This means the team, which represents the Harare Metropolitan and Mashonaland Central provinces in first-class cricket, is now known simply as Eagles again.