Mugabe’s Son’s Bail Application Postponed

SOUTH AFRICA – The bail application for Bellarmine Chatunga, the son of the late former President Robert Mugabe, alongside his co-accused Tobias Matonhodze, has been postponed to Thursday in the Alexandra Magistrates Court.

Chatunga is facing multiple charges, including defeating the ends of justice and illegal possession of a firearm, in addition to the initial attempted murder charge.

The charges arise from a shooting incident at the family’s Hyde Park home, where a 23-year-old gardener was left in critical condition after allegedly being shot during a dispute.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) was alerted by private security, necessitating a forceful entry into the high-walled property