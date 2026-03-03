Wanted Zaka Shooting Suspect Arrested After Public Tip-Off

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A man suspected of killing two detectives in a shootout in Zaka has been arrested as police link his alleged gang to a string of armed robberies in Harare.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed that Daniel Munyanyi was apprehended in the Nyika area of Bikita, Masvingo Provincewhere he had allegedly been hiding.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the arrest followed a gun battle in Ndume Village, Zaka on Sunday.

The shootout left two officers dead Detective Sergeant Bernard Chindeke (38) and Detective Constable Casper Antonio McKenzie Chitsowe (42).

“Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s press statement issued on 1st March, 2026, regarding a shootout which occurred in Zaka. The ZRP confirms the arrest of Daniel Munyanyi (30) at Nyika Area, Bikita, Masvingo while hiding this afternoon (Monday). The arrest was effected by members of the public. The firearm used in the commission of the murder cases has also been recovered. The ZRP commends the people in Nyika for working together with the police to effect the arrest,” said Commissioner Nyathi

Meanwhile, four alleged accomplices appeared before Harare magistrate Jessie Kufa facing armed robbery and attempted murder charges.

Aphel Muzanenhamo Chiro (34), Nashe Gasva (18), Hughsters Chiro (24) and Spencer Madimutsa were arrested following the gun battle in Zaka, prosecutors said.

The State alleges the group had carried out a series of armed robberies in Harare days before the fatal shootout.

In one incident on 27 February at around 02:00, the gang allegedly targeted Juliet Chapura (31) at her home in Retreat, Waterfalls.

Prosecutors say the suspects were armed with a pistol and iron bars and were dressed in police uniforms and balaclavas when they forced entry.

They allegedly stole US$15 after pointing a firearm at her and demanding cash.

Before leaving, they reportedly claimed to have shot her father, Gift Chapura (61) at his home in Rafingora.

The total value stolen in that incident was said to be US$30, with nothing recovered.

In a separate case on 28 February, the group allegedly targeted Wellington Mukandabvi (54) at Polokwane Bar in Vantage, Spitzkop, Harare.

The court heard that the suspects, armed with a pistol, knife and taser, entered the bar wearing balaclavas and shut the doors. One of them allegedly took US$700 from a sales point while demanding more money.

Patrons reportedly attempted to stop the robbery, leading to a violent confrontation. Several people were injured — one allegedly shot and others stabbed — before the suspects fled through a back door to a waiting vehicle.

Property valued at US$1 000 was allegedly stolen in that incident, with items worth US$100 later recovered.