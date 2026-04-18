Mupamhanga Marks Independence With Community Love

By Meshia Mambo

Mount Darwin South legislator and Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Kudakwashe Mpamhanga has marked the country’s 46th Independence anniversary by hosting a community event offering free medical care, food hampers and blankets in Mt Darwin.

The commemorations were held at Darwin High School where residents gathered for celebrations focused on unity, service and community support.

Mr Mpamhanga, who also serves as Member of Parliament for Mt Darwin South, said the event was intended to reflect the meaning of independence at grassroots level.

“Am happy to be with you today as we celebrate our independence as one, as family and as Zimbabweans. I want to thank everyone who contributed to the best outcome of this programme here at Darwin High School,” he said.

The event included a free medical outreach programme with doctors providing consultations to local residents at no cost.

Many people queued for treatment and advice, services that can often be difficult or expensive to access in rural communities.

Alongside the healthcare initiative food hampers and blankets were distributed to vulnerable households.

The main national Independence celebrations were being held in Maphisa, Matabeleland South.

Comrade Makar Usher Mhaka, Secretary-Administrator at the Mundrian Party Office said the programme reflected the deputy minister’s connection with local people.

“He is putting smiles on people’s faces, especially the underprivileged. It shows that honourable is connected to the community,” she said.

She added that the timing of the initiative on Independence Day carried symbolic importance.

“Independence Day is all about unity and giving back. This initiative aligns with the spirit of the day,” he said.

The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training has promoted community welfare programmes as part of broader youth development efforts.

Zimbabwe is marking 46 years of independence commemorating the country’s liberation from colonial rule in 1980.