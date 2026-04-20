Rights Violations in Zimbabwe Rose Sharply in March, Watchdog Says

Human rights violations rose sharply in March, driven largely by political tensions surrounding public hearings on the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill No. 3 according to a new report by the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP).

The organisation said it recorded 291 violations in March, up from 104 in February affecting a total of 5 013 people across the country. Of those, 2 863 were women and girls while 2 150 were men and boys.

ZPP said the increase was linked to the “politically tense environment” leading up to parliamentary public hearings held between 30 March and 2 April.

“Human rights violations surged sharply in March 2026 with 291 violations recorded compared to 104 in February,” the report said.

The group said abuses included assaults, abductions, intimidation, harassment and restrictions on freedoms of assembly, association and expression.

According to the report, people and groups who mobilised attended or expressed opposition to the bill were targeted creating what it described as “an environment of fear, coercion and punitive control”.

ZPP said those allegedly responsible were mainly linked to ruling party structures.

“Perpetrators were predominantly linked to ruling party structures, with ZANU PF affiliates accounting for 49.71% of recorded violations,” the report said.

It added that the Zimbabwe Republic Police accounted for 13.08% while suspected state security agents made up 11.34%.

The report said Manicaland recorded the highest number of cases with 48 followed by Harare with 42 and Mashonaland West with 38.

Among incidents highlighted were alleged abductions, assaults and threats against activists, students and ordinary citizens.

In one case, ZPP said a student leader at Chinhoyi University was abducted and assaulted after participating in discussions opposing the constitutional amendment bill.

The group also cited incidents in Bulawayo and Chitungwiza where individuals were allegedly abducted or assaulted after expressing dissenting views.

ZPP commended the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) for what it called a principled stance over the conduct of the hearings.

“The Zimbabwe Peace Project commends the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission… for its principled, evidence-based, and human rights-centred assessment of the Constitution Amendment Bill (No. 3) of 2026,” it said.

The organisation called on Parliament to publish reports on the hearings and ensure future consultation processes are inclusive and rights-compliant.

It also urged the government to ratify the Convention Against Torture and take stronger action against impunity.