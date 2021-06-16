Sulu’s New Song Angers Zanu-PF Supporters

Dendera musician Sulumanin Chimbetu is up in arms with a Zanu-PF affiliate for a new controversial song that satirically criticices President Mnangagwa’s ascension to power.

In the song, Sulu says it is taboo to install a king during the month of November, which in most Shona cultures is considered a sacred month.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa rose to power through a military intervention that disposed of former president, the late Robert Mugabe.

The Zimbabwe Revolutionary and Patriotic Youth Network (ZIRAPAYON) wrote to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) and Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi complaining about the lyrics in the song.

The Zanu-PF affiliate further called on Sulu to explain what some of his lyrics meant.

“ZIRAPAYON Harare province was not pleased by a song released by the ambassador of the ZPCS Assistant Commissioner Sulumani Chimbetu featuring one chanter popularly known as Hwindi President,” the letter read in part.

“We seek clarity on what he meant. We are sure that your esteemed office would also want to understand what the goodwill ambassador implied.

“We join hands with you and all patriotic Zimbabweans in demanding an explanation. A proactive response will be highly appreciated.”

Ever since taking power in 2017, Mnangagwa has found it difficult to manage a crisis-hit Zimbabwe with more problems bedeviling his tenure as president.

The economy has been on a downward trajectory but there was hope last week when the World Bank projected positive growth for the country by 3.7% despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song featuring Zim Dancehall chanter, Hwindi President, further talks about the suffering that the world is going through due to the COVID-19 pandemic which continues to ravage lives.

Chimbetu has been in the pits recently with both the opposition and ruling party members fighting for him.

He caused a stir with opposition members when he appeared in a Zanu-PF garb before the ruling party members chided him for being pictured with ZINASU president, Takudzwa Ngadziore, and MDC-A member, Joanna Mamombe.

Meanwhile, the song has not been played on national radio stations.