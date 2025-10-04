Mutangadura Murder Suspect Nabbed in Gweru

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a key suspect in connection with the brutal murder and robbery of Ruwa businessman Joseph Mutangadura (67) and separately dismantled a suspected armed robbery gang accused of targeting businesses in Bulawayo.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Phillip Mutasa (38) who was tracked down by detectives from the CID Homicide unit in Mkoba 6, Gweru following leads that linked him to the 17 August 2025 murder at Mutangadura Hideout along Dunstan Road, Ruwa.

Mutasa, according to police has since implicated seven accomplices who remain at large.

Investigations are ongoing as detectives pursue the suspects believed to be behind the fatal attack.

In a separate operation, detectives from CID Homicide Bulawayo arrested Nehemiah Dladla (38), Simon Dube (28) and Sekai Vhumbunu (45) over a series of armed robberies that terrorised the city between June and October 2025.

Police say Dladla was cornered after a high-speed chase in Mbundane, Bulawayo moments after a daylight robbery near a shop along Leopold Takawira Avenue where US$36,000 and a cellphone were stolen.

He later implicated Dube, who was arrested near Nketa Six Service Station and Vhumbunu an illegal money changer accused of supplying information about cash movements and potential targets.

Their arrest led to the recovery of US$2,000 in cash and a Toyota Fortuner used as a getaway car.

The trio has been linked to at least four armed robberies including the 10 August 2025 robbery at a restaurant on Fife Street and 12th Avenue where US$4,000 and ZAR 60,000 were stolen and the 3 September 2025 Nkolozi Investments robbery where US$16,668 and ZAR 151,800 were taken.

Commissioner Nyathi commended the public for assisting with information leading to the arrests, urging citizens to continue reporting criminal activity.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police applaud the public for providing positive information which led to the arrest of the suspects,” he said.