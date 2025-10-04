Harare Rapper Peter Moyo Pledges to Keep Hip Hop Real and Inspiring

Harare-born hip hop artist M.G Hkh, real name Prince Peter Moyo says his music is driven by authenticity and a desire to inspire others through real-life storytelling.

Moyo who began his professional journey in 2019 says growing up in the capital city surrounded by rich cultural and musical influences shaped his passion for using hip hop as a vehicle for self-expression and healing.

“My music is built on real-life experiences — pain, healing and the hustle. I want people to know that no matter where you come from or what you’ve been through, you can rise above and stay true to yourself,” told 263chat

The rapper, known for his gritty yet reflective lyricism says what distinguishes him from others in the local scene is his refusal to chase trends.

“What sets me apart is authenticity. I don’t just rap about trends, I speak about reality and that connects deeply with people who feel the same struggles,” he added.

Since launching his career, Moyo has collaborated with several up-and-coming Zimbabwean artists saying he believes in building each other up to grow the hip hop movement.

He expressed admiration for leading local acts Takura and Holy Ten citing their consistency and creativity as benchmarks for Zimbabwean hip hop.

“If I get the opportunity, I would love to collaborate with artists like Takura or Holy Ten because they have shown consistency and creativity in shaping Zim hip hop,” he said.

Looking beyond borders, M.G Hkh dreams of working with African heavyweights such as Burna Boy and Nasty C whom he believes have mastered the art of representing the continent on the global stage.

While hip hop often thrives on raw and unfiltered emotion, Moyo says he strives to strike a balance between honesty and responsibility.

“Hip hop has always been raw and unfiltered, but I also understand that my audience looks up to me. I want my lyrics to inspire, not just shock. You can speak your truth without losing dignity — that’s the balance I always try to maintain,” he said.

As M.G Hkh continues to carve his path in Zimbabwe’s evolving hip hop landscape his message remains clear — stay authentic, inspire through truth and never lose sight of one’s roots.