Westridge Headmaster, Wife Face Fresh Fraud Evidence

The fraud trial of Westridge Primary School headmaster Thakorbhai Kanjee (73) and his wife Jaya (71) continued at the Harare Magistrates Court on Tuesday with the State submitting two documents from the Deeds Office as exhibit.

Kanjee and his wife are facing fraud charges for allegedly altering a CR11 form and a company resolution to illegally inflate their shares in a family-owned business T & J Investments (Pvt) Ltd.

The State, represented by Lawrence Gangarahwe, made an application to submit a copy of the company file and a statement from Chief Registrar of the Deeds Office, one Mr. D. Nyoni.

Kanjee and his wife through their lawyer said they have no objections to the application.

​Presiding magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe marked both documents as Exhibit 10.

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The State alleges that on August 16, 2024, Kanjee and his wife submitted a forged resolution to the Registrar of Companies, purporting that all directors had approved altering the shareholding structure.

Acting on this misrepresentation, the Registrar processed the changes, resulting in each accused gaining 10 additional shares without complainant, Neeshta Urmila Patel’s knowledge or consent.

​It is the State’s case that these actions prejudiced the proper administration of the company.