Avatar Names Interim Creative Chief After Veil Ngubane Steps Down

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Marketing and advertising agency Avatar has announced that Veil Ngubane has stepped down from his role as co-Chief Creative Officer with immediate effect.

In a statement, the agency said the leadership change would not disrupt its operations, adding that founder and Group Chief Executive Officer Zibusiso Mkhwanazi would continue to lead the business alongside the executive leadership team.

Avatar confirmed that Phil Ireland had been appointed interim sole Chief Creative Officer to ensure continuity while the transition takes place.

“The Avatar leadership team, led by founder and Group CEO Zibusiso Mkhwanazi, will continue to lead the business, with Phil Ireland appointed as sole Chief Creative Officer on an interim basis, ensuring uninterrupted service, creative excellence and continuity for our clients, our people and our partners,” the statement said.

The agency did not disclose the reasons behind Ngubane’s departure.

Avatar also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards of professional conduct across the organisation, saying all employees are expected to uphold the company’s values.

“Avatar holds all of its people to the highest standards of professional conduct. We do not tolerate behaviour that falls short of those standards, and we act when it does,” the company said.

The agency thanked its clients, business partners and employees for their continued confidence during the leadership transition.

“We thank our clients, partners and colleagues for their continued confidence in Avatar and the wider Avatar Agency Group,” the statement said.

Avatar said the interim leadership arrangement would ensure the business continues to deliver creative services without interruption as it navigates the management change.