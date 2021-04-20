Mutasa Murder Suspects Arrested

Police in Mutasa district have arrested two suspects aged 23 and 59 in connection with the murder of two minor children who were allegedly murdered and dumped in a toilet pit.

The police confirmed the arrest saying investigations are in progress.

“On 16 April, Police in Mutasa arrested two men (23 and 59), in connection with two cases of murder which occurred at Sambaza Village, Mutasa, on 14 April 2021, where two minors were found dead in a disused toilet pit.

“Clothes and a small hoe with suspected blood stains were recovered from the suspects’ homes. Investigations are in progress,” the police posted on Twitter.

According to the police, the two school children went missing on their way home forcing their parents who noticed that they were unusually late to go to school to look for them.

Their teacher told them that all pupils had been dismissed at 1pm resulting in them making a police report and their community joining in the search party.

About half-way between the school and their home, searchers found bloodstains on the grass and soil around an abandoned homestead. They followed the trail to a disused toilet with a metal sheet covering the hole.

One searcher removed the sheet, but there was darkness underneath so the village headman was called and he brought a torch.

The searchers then saw the bodies of the two children covered in grass with deep cuts on their necks but the bodies were otherwise intact.