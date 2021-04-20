Chegutu Police In Hot Soup Over Interference In Mining Dispute

A prospecting Chegutu miner has raised red flags against four Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detectives for taking the law into their own hands against a High Court order which they were granted.

By Shelton Muchena

It is alleged that the alleged gold invader named Spencer Tshuma hired police officers from Chegutu CID mineral and Sakhile Mnangagwa to help him to grab mining ores.

DS Mining Syndicate has a prospecting licence which entitles it to prospect for any mineral in Zimbabwe. It followed all the due procedure in order to prospect for gold at Queensdale Farm Kadoma.

After DS Mining Syndicate found good samples, Tshuma allegedly visited the area and threatened the company employees ordering them to stop prospecting.

This prompted DS Mining Syndicate to take him to Court.

While the High Court matter was still pending, Tshuma enlisted the support of a police officer, Detective Assistant Inspector Musende to illegally displace DS Mining Syndicate from the area.

This again prompted DS Mining Syndicate to file an urgent chamber application against Musende and the Officer commanding Kadoma district.

The High Court then granted an order against the police barring them from interfering in DS Mining Syndicate operation.

Realising that the High Court had ruled in favor of DS Mining, Spenser Tshuma further enlisted the support of the four police officers mentioned in the complaint letter to illegally terrorize employees of DS Mining Syndicate.

This has forced DS Mining Syndicate lawyers to file a complaint to the Commissioner General of Police.

The lawyers have also announced the intention to file criminal and civil charges against Tshuma and the Chegutu police officers.