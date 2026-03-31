Highfields Man Remanded Over Alleged Murder and Robbery

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 29-year-old man from Highfields has been remanded in custody after appearing before the Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of murder and robbery.

Chamunorwa Nzengate appeared in court on Monday following his arrest in connection with the death of a woman in February.

According to court documents, Nzengate is accused of attacking the victim at her home on 17 February 2026 allegedly stabbing her in the chest before leaving her in a spare bedroom.

Prosecutors say he then ransacked the house and stole valuables.

“On the same date, the accused ransacked the whole house and stole a Samsung A04 cellphone, a Huawei Mate Pro 40 cellphone and cash amounting to US$1,530,” the court papers state.

The victim’s 17-year-old relative, Tinevimbo Blessing Gondongwe is said to have discovered the scene after returning home from school.

“She checked for the deceased in her spare bedroom and found her lying facing upwards showing no sign of life. She alerted her neighbor and reported the matter to the police,” the court papers read.

Investigators allege that the suspect later contacted another relative, Tinashe Gondongwe on 26 March requesting a password linked to one of the stolen phones.

“Tinashe furnished the details of the accused’s mobile number to detectives of CID Homicide Harare who made follow ups and led to the arrest of the accused person. The accused person led to the recovery of cellphone from where he had sold it,” the court papers added.

Prosecutors opposed bail warning that the accused could abscond or interfere with witnesses.

“There is high probability of him facing a lengthy custodial sentence which might act as incentive for the accused person to abscind and no trial once granted bail, thereby jeopardizing the interests of justice,” the court papers read.

Nzengate was remanded in custody and is expected to return to court on 14 April 2026.