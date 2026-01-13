Russia Eyes Visa-Free Travel Deal with More African States

By Cynthia Java

Russia says it plans to extend visa-free travel to four more African countries as part of a wider push to boost tourism, deepen diplomatic ties and expand its influence in southern Africa.

The countries under consideration are Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Eswatini according to Sangadzhi Tarbaev head of the Russian parliament’s tourism committee.

He said talks were under way to add the four to Russia’s growing list of African states whose citizens can enter the country without a visa.

The move comes as Moscow seeks to strengthen relations across Africa while taking advantage of gaps created by tighter US visa rules for some African travellers.

“Africa, with the exception of Egypt, is not a mass destination, but it does attract tourists,” Tarbaev was quoted by Russian media as saying.

He added that interest in African destinations among Russian travellers had been rising steadily, driven by a shift away from traditional European holiday spots and by closer political and economic ties with non-Western partners.

Russia already has reciprocal visa-free travel arrangements with 11 African countries. These include Angola, Botswana, Cape Verde, Mauritius, Malawi, Morocco, Namibia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Seychelles, Tunisia and South Africa.

Tatyana Dovgalenko who heads the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department for partnership with Africa, said visa liberalisation could play a key role in expanding tourism and cultural exchanges.

“Introducing visa-free travel with the majority of African countries could help develop tourism,” she told a State Duma roundtable on Russia–Africa cooperation.

She said negotiations were continuing with other countries, alongside efforts to sign tourism agreements and memoranda of understanding.

The proposed expansion comes at a time when the United States has tightened entry requirements for some African nationals, including the introduction of refundable visa bonds that can reach up to $15 000.

While Washington says the measures are aimed at reducing visa overstays, critics argue they place a heavy financial burden on travellers.

Against this backdrop, Russia’s visa-free initiative is widely seen as a diplomatic tool as much as an economic one, aimed at encouraging business links, people-to-people exchanges and tourism.

Bringing Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Eswatini into the scheme would expand Russia’s presence in a region known for its wildlife tourism and natural attractions, but which remains relatively under-visited by Russian travellers compared with North Africa.

Analysts say the move also allows Moscow to assert greater influence in southern Africa at a time when Western engagement in parts of the region has been more limited.