NAMA In Massive Turn Around

Deemed the biggest arts award convergence platform on the land, the 19th edition of National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) turned the tables from a mediocre event despised by celebrities to the grand ceremony of glitz and glam that attracted most big names in showbiz.

Last year’s edition was a small fish affair which saw even the nominated big names like Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, ExQ and Winky D snubbing the award ceremony.

However, this edition turned out to be an aura of class and perfect coordination which won back the NAMA’ prestige, honour and respect.

One the first most commendable things that this year’s NAMA did was to undo the imbalance that characterise several if not all local should-be-national-award ceremonies that turn out to be Harare based events turning a blind eye to art progressions down West in Bulawayo and other towns.

This year’s edition saw a rare sight of up to 10 artists from Bulawayo walking away winners while the event looked to reach out to all Zimbabweans with its coverage in eight local languages.

There was also limited sound, stage precision blips which had grown to characterise most local events over the years which also something to commend.

Then as promised, the motivation tool to dressing on point for Zimbabwean guests who sometimes feel comfortable for dressing out of context, the red carpet. It came down like an avalanche going for a 30 metres stretch.

This was arguably the biggest improvement from countless NAMA editions where after expecting lightning and thunder prior to the event one is welcomed by a three metres stretch of red carpet.

Zimbabweans are quite known from dressing out of contest, we just don’t like dressing in accordance to the event. But this edition rewrote the books, we dressed to kill!!!! Although there will always be some bad apples generally everyone looked beautiful.

While the better part of NAMA was positive, there is need for improvement when it comes to characters that present awards. A well practised scripted speech would be of great use in doing away with bloopers and awkward moments Madam Boss had on stage.

Below is the list of winners…

Outstanding Newcomer– Ishan

Outstanding Female Musician– Tamy Moyo

Outstanding Male Musician– Ti Gonzi

Outstanding Song- ‘Kure’ – Ishan ft. Ti Gonzi

Outstanding Album– Uhuru – Willis Wataffi

Outstanding Music Video– ‘Sunshine City’ – Flying Bantu

Outstanding Fiction Book- Out of Darkness, Shining Light – Petina Gappah

Outstanding Children’s Book- Songs of the Little Creature – Phumulani Chipandambira

Outstanding First Creative Published Book– A People’s Fight – Fradreck Hombiro

Outstanding Female Dance–Dadirai Mupandawana – Ezimnyama Dance Group

Outstanding Male Dancer– Selemani Mpochi – Ochestra Mberikwazvo

Outstanding Actress– Charmaine Mudau – Another Wedding

Outstanding Screen Production (Television Series)– Muzita Rababa – Shem Zemura

Outstanding Screen Production – Short Film– Redefining the Road – Tapiwa Gambira

Outstanding Mix Media Work- Distorted History – Anthony Bumhira

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work– Cyclone Idai where is Mommy? – Calvin Chimutuwah

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work– Tribute to the mother of generations – Stanley Mutanga

Outstanding Exhibition- Pieces for Peace, Pieces, Revolutionary Freshness – Talent Kapadza & Schuma Herscovitz

Outstanding Journalist (Print)– Tafadzwa Kachiko – Newsday

Outstanding Journalist (TV)– Masceline Bondamakara – ZBC

Outstanding Journalist Radio

Anesu Masamvu – ZiFM

Yvonne Tivatye – Star FM

Thulani Munyandu – National FM

Outstanding Online Media- Zimbojam

Outstanding Comedian– Long John

Outstanding Poet– Sithembile Siqhoza Ndebele

Outstanding Actor (Film and TV)– Percy Soko – Mandla

Outstanding Actress (Film and TV)– Antoinette Sango – Mandla

Outstanding Screen Production (TV)–Mandla – Solomon Mandaza

Outstanding Screen Production (Short Film)– Redefining the Road – Tapiwa Gambura

Outstanding Screen Production (Full-length Film)– Stay with Me – Nick Zemura

Artist in the Diaspora– Vusa Mkhaya

Outstanding Promoter of the Year– D & G Promotions

Personality of the Year– Nobuntu

Service to the Arts Award– Solomon Guramatunhu

Lifetime Achievement Award– Stella Chiweshe

People’s Choice Award– Winky D