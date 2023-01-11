We Learnt From Each Other’s Vibes, Winky D Speaks On New Album

Popular Zimdancehall chanter Wallace “Winky D” Chirumiko has said he learnt a lot from different industry colleagues he collaborated with on his latest body of work, Eureka Eureka.

Winky D made the remarks in a statement where he told fans that he concluded the release of the album yesterday through Peter Friend which features Nutty O.

“The Eureka music ship has now reached its destination. We will never take for granted diligent musical efforts by all the artists who featured on the album. We indeed learnt a lot from each other’s vibes. Heartfelt appreciation is due to the instrumentalists, producers and engineers of the album who continued to offer a dependable work culture. Their attention and dedication were such a blessing,”

Winky D, who divided the country since ushering in the album on new year’s day, also thanked his fans for supporting him.

“And to you, the music community, whose hearts, minds and souls were the destination, your response to the music continues to show that you truly are a music community of the highest order and pedigree. I hope that Eureka Eureka touched your hearts and souls on the purest spiritual, emotional and physical heights and depths. Thank you for sharing the kindness of your hearts by streaming the music, and, for your acceptance to connect with me on the album content. I owe you my deepest gratitude for dedicating your time and resources to listen to the music on the album. Till the next album, we say,” he said.

Eureka Eureka divided the nation into political camps, which left some artistes like Holy Ten and some who are yet to be named or come out, regretting their involvement in the project.

Other artists including DJ Fantan and DJ Stavo faced heavy backlash from Winky D fans over remarks that were deemed critical of the multi-award winning Kambuzuma born chanter.

