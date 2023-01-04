Mliswa Wades Into Winky D New Album Saga

Independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has added his voice to the ongoing Winky D new album saga, castigating those criticizing the Zimdancehall artist before blasting church leaders for being silent on societal issues.

In a polarised Zimbabwean society there have been mixed reactions to Winky D’s songs “Dzimba Dzemabwe” and “Ibotso,” which featured hip hop star Holy Ten that have been politicised and listened to along political party lines.

Posting on Twitter, Mliswa said Winky D has reinvented the genre into a socially relevant art as opposed to celebrating societal ills

“It is disturbing that when Zimdancehall was romanticizing the abuse of drugs no one called for its ban. Soul Jah Love is actually at the Harare Provincial Heroes Acre on the back of a body of work and lifestyle that romanticized and celebrated drug abuse.

“@winkydonline has reinvented himself and his art from the equally nauseating self-laudation and rhyming hokum into meaningful and socially relevant art, yet we have people who think he is bad for society. Does that even make sense?

“One characteristic of an undemocratic society is this kind of nonsensical and excessive censorship. It’s the same line of thinking that produced the Patriotic Bill. Some things you can’t prescribe, they are natural products of positive actions elsewhere. Art is a product of life,” Mliswa

He took a swipe at church leaders saying they have let the nation down by failing to confront political leaders on pressing societal issues.

“What @winkydonline is doing as an artist I wish churches would be able to do as religious institutions. Standing in the gap and raising focus on pressing societal issues impartially. Local churches and their leaders have really been a big let-down in this country. Church leaders, as man of God, should be able to approach political leaders and unequivocally state the evilness or goodness of anything. However we lack religious men with such spines. Many are content to eat in silence without seeking accountability from leaders.

“Currently we have Hon @JobSikhala1 languishing in prison, over 200 days without bail, and yet the many men of God in this country cannot even speak out against this evil. Positions of influence come with responsibility. Being silent in the face of such evil is irresponsibility! A church is supposed to be the impartial arbiter of any differences we may have as politicians. It should restrain us from our primeval excesses. However when itself it becomes consumed by natural passions it ceases to be a true church. It becomes just another organisation,” he said.

Tensions were later escalated after Holy Ten succumbed to pressure and tweeted that he regrets working with Winky D.

“Activists, journalists, lawyers – Split opinions will not do any good for a brand that’s trying to serve and save everyone so help me by not acting like I’ve picked a side. Do not politicize a project that I’ve considered a mere honor to be a part of. I regret it now honestly,” said Holy Ten

